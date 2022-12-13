Timothée Chalamet celebrates the end of Dune 2 filming in new behind-the-scenes photo

Dune 2 has seemingly wrapped on production – according to its star Timothee Chalamet.

Chalamet, who is all set to reprise his role as protagonist Paul Atreides in the Denis Villenueve-directed sequel, posted an image of himself alongside his father with the caption: "DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!)" In the background you can see a small settlement and, of course, the rolling dunes that will provide the backdrop for the next chapter of Paul’s journey on Arrakis.

It follows on from a recent series of shots from the key cast on location in Abu Dhabi, where they’ve been filming since November. Zendaya posted an image (opens in new tab) to social media, while Bones and All star Chalamet showed off a stylish skeleton hoodie in-between filming.

Chalamet will be joined by a legion of stars in the Dune sequel. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Lea Seydoux will feature alongside returning actors Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skasgard, and Dave Bautista for the 2023 release.

A Dune TV show, set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, is also in the works. Titled, Dune: The Sisterhood. Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson will portray sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen in the HBO Max show. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma has also joined the cast, with Travis Fimmel and Mark Strong set to appear. Director Johan Renck has recently revealed (opens in new tab) that filming has already begun on the prequel.

