Timothée Chalamet heads back to Arrakis in behind-the-scenes Dune 2 image

Timothée Chalamet has revealed the first image from his time on the set of Dune 2 – but good luck trying to decipher any clues from the cryptic behind-the-scenes look.

Chalamet, who is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, is seen in front of a hill that will almost certainly double for the Arrakis landscape in the final feature. No word yet on if his snazzy skeleton hoodie will make the cut, though seeing as how fans have already pinpointed the exact fashion collection it’s from (opens in new tab), we can’t see Paul roaming the catwalks of the sandy planet anytime soon.

Filming for Dune 2, then, is well and truly underway. Production has officially been going on since June, while Chalamet’s Dune co-star Zendaya also posted a pic on location from Abu Dhabi (opens in new tab) – where the sequel has been filming since November. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Lea Seydoux are all set to join the cast for Dune: Part Two, set for release on November 3, 2023.

But that’s not the only Dune action coming our way. Dune: The Sisterhood is a prequel set 10,000 years before the events of Dune and will see Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson portray sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they work to establish the Bene Gesserit. Director Johan Renck – who has previously worked on Chernobyl – confirmed production was underway (opens in new tab) last month for the HBO Max series.

