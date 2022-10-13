Obi-Wan and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins the cast of HBO Max's Dune spin-off

Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan star Indira Varma is the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, a new spin-off series from HBO Max.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Varma will play Empress Natalya, a "formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino."

Set 10,000 years before the events of 2021's Dune, the series will follow the Harkonnen sisters as they rise to power within the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit, and combat deadly forces that threaten the future of mankind. The series is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Denis Villeneuve, who wrote and directed Dune: Part One is also set to executive produce.

The news comes just days after it was announced (opens in new tab) that Emily Watson (Chornobyl, The Third Day) and Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter film franchise and the voice of Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) will star as sisters Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively.

Varma played Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones, as well as Tala Durith in Obi-Wan Kenobi. She is also set to star in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One alongside Tom Cruise.

Dune: The Sisterhood does not yet have a release date, though we can expect to see Dune: Part Two on November 17, 2023.