Doctor Strange 2 rated PG-13 amid warnings of "frightening images" and "violence"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been given an official rating ahead of its May release. The latest Marvel offering is following in the footsteps of other MCU movies and has landed a PG-13 rating in the US. The UK’s British Board of Film Classification has yet to rate the film.

The Motion Picture Association shared their verdict amid a warning about some aspects of the new film. They justified the rating due to "intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language".

The first Doctor Strange received the same rating when it was released in 2016. However, that time around it was down to "sci-fi violence and action throughout, and an intense crash sequence".

We’ve already had a glimpse at what some of these "frightening" images could be in the latest trailer for the movie. This featured a zombie version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Steven Strange as well as another shot of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff covered in blood.

However, not much has been revealed yet about what will happen in the upcoming movie. In our latest issue, Cumberbatch told Total Film: "It's going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride. It really is."

He added: "The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange."

The film’s runtime has also seemingly been confirmed after Fandango reported it as 2 hours and 6 minutes (126 minutes). This would make the movie the shortest in the MCU since Captain Marvel, which was released three years ago.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on May 6. While you wait, here’s our guide to all of the Marvel Phase 4 upcoming movies and TV shows. You can also check out how to watch the Marvel Movies in order here.