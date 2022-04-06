New Doctor Strange 2 trailer sees Marvel Zombies invade the multiverse

Marvel has released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – and yes, those are definitely zombies.

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel picks up where Wandavision left off, on a painful cliffhanger that saw grieving Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch give up the family she magically recreated. In the trailer, We see Wanda's sons Billy and Tommy (also known as Wiccan and Speed) in the new trailer, but we also see a glimpse of Wanda in terrifying zombie form. But she's not alone: a rather gruesome-looking half-dead Doctor Stephen Strange also makes an appearance.

Though it may come as a shock, there's actually a fair bit of precedent. The Avengers were first zombified in the 2006 comic Marvel Zombies, while Wanda and Strange both appear in zombie form in Marvel's animated series What If...? and What If...Zombies?! What If...? is the first official animated series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fifth episode features an apocalyptic outbreak of the Quantum virus. Strange, Wanda, Iron Man, Ant-Man, and the rest of the Avengers are infected, turning them into members of the undead.

Furthermore, Marvel Zombies has been announced as the MCU's second animated series, giving the zombified heroes a more official place in the superhero canon. It's possible that the new film will enter the Quantum realm, and see Wanda and Strange infected by that same virus. We can't wait.

Possibly more odd than zombies is the film's runtime, which sits at a whopping 2 hours and 6 minutes – making it the shortest MCU film in three years.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6. For more on what's coming up in Marvel Phase 4, check our handy guide. If you want to watch the Marvel movies in order, we got you covered.