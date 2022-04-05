Doctor Strange 2 runtime revealed – and it's the shortest MCU movie in three years

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost here. A new report has seemingly confirmed the film’s runtime – and it looks like the sequel that promises to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be the shortest Phase 4 film so far.

Fandango (opens in new tab) has confirmed the movie’s runtime at just 2 hours and 6 minutes (126 minutes). This would make the film the shortest MCU outing since Captain Marvel back in 2019, which clocked in at 2 hours and 4 minutes.

Recent releases from Phase 4 have hovered around the 2 hours 30 minutes mark, with Eternals at 2 hours 36 minutes and Spider-Man: No Way Home at 2 hours 28 minutes. The Marvel release Morbius was only 1 hour and 44 minutes long, but that story is outside of the main MCU.

There’s not long to wait before we find out exactly what’s going on in the new Doctor Strange movie as it’s released in the first week of May. The Sam Raimi-directed sequel brings back Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

He’s joined by Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, fresh from wreaking havoc in Westview during the events of WandaVision, and Sorcerer Supreme Wong played once again by Benedict Wong. Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez and Michael Stuhlbarg are also confirmed to co-star. We should expect some surprise cameos as well if the Super Bowl trailer is to be believed.

The stars are keeping their cards close to their chest on what to expect but Cumberbatch recently dropped a delicious tease to Total Film. In our latest issue, he said: "It's going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride. It really is. The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released on May 6. Check out our complete guide to Marvel’s Phase 4 upcoming releases and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.