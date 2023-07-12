Dock your Steam Deck in style and on the cheap with this Prime Day deal

Looking for a good Steam Deck dock (I will never tire of saying that) this Prime Day? You can save a few bucks simply by choosing a third-party option over Valve's own dock, but you can save even more by going with this deeply discounted Prime Day Steam Deck dock from Baseus.

The option to connect your Steam Deck to your TV usually comes at a fairly steep price, with Valve's docking station typically running you $89 - although it is on sale for $71.20 at the moment. However, the Baseus Steam Deck dock, which is also compatible with the Asus ROG Ally, is now available for just $31.99 (from $59.99), saving you enough money to buy a couple of games or snag something from our list of Prime Day gaming deals.

We're in the process of reviewing this exact dock and, while we don't have anything published yet, I have it under good authority that we're mighty pleased with it so far. Coupled with the 4.3-star Amazon rating and you can be fairly confident in your purchase, especially when it's only a little more than the price of lunch these days.

The dock isn't just good for Steam Decks and ROG Allys, it can also send images to your TV from your iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 inch, iPad Air5, Surface Pro8 and Go 3, and Android mobile phones with Type-C ports.

Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck/ROG Ally Docking Station | $59.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $28 - If you're on the hunt for a Steam Deck or ROG Ally dock and you're on a budget, you'll be hard pressed to find a more affordable option. Plus, we're in the process of reviewing this exact one and we already have good things to say about it.

Should you buy a Baseus Steam Deck dock?

It's no doubt that Baseus doesn't have quite the same brand recognition, at least not in gaming circles, as something like Valve, but that's pretty much the case with most third-party docks. In fact, Baseus seems to be generally popular among folks who have bought and tested their products, so if you're worried about going with a lesser-known brand to save a few bucks, reviews suggest you don't have too much to worry about.

The Baseus 6-in-1 dock includes HDMI 2.0 support for 4K and 60Hz video transfer, Gigabit Ethernet connection, an adjustable stand, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and a 100W charger. The casing is made of aluminum alloy for durability and heat dissipation while the soft silicone pad is designed to keep your device on the stand without scuffing it up.

More of today's best Prime Day deals

Looking for a fancy new display to play Steam Deck on? Here's our big ol' guide to the best Prime Day TV deals. And just in case your Steam Deck has a little brother at home, here's a list of Prime Day Switch deals to consider. Finally, here are some Prime Day PC deals to help you save a bundle on a new pre-built or hardware upgrade.