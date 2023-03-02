Disney unveils star-studded trailer for Haunted Mansion reboot

They're dying to meet you! Disney has released the first trailer for Haunted Mansion, a new adaptation of the beloved Disney World theme park ride.

Directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) from a screenplay by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters), the film is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

The all-star ensemble cast includes Owen Wilson, Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Danny Devito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto. Leto is set to play the Hatbox Ghost, who was originally removed from early iterations of the ride for being 'too scary.' Curtis will play Madame Leota, who appears in the ride with her head in a crystal ball floating above a table of tarot cards.

The first Haunted Mansion movie, released in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason as a married couple who takes a vacation to an unknowingly haunted resort. Wallace Shawn, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, and Jennifer Tilly appear in supporting roles. A Muppets version aired on TV in 2021, featuring guest appearances from Darren Criss and Will Arnett. The ride hit Disney World in 1969 and remains a staple in various Disney Parks around the world.

Haunted Mansion is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.