A month of Disney Plus is just $1.99 until September 19

You can currently get a full month of Disney Plus for 24% of its usual cost.

Announced as part of Disney Plus Day, the price of a month's subscription to the streaming service has fallen to $1.99 (opens in new tab) - or £1.99 (opens in new tab) if you're based in the UK - for a short time. Running until mid-September, this offer is open to new and eligible subscribers (which means you can't take advantage of it if you've already got a Disney Plus sign-up - sorry).

So, who can use this Disney Plus Day deal? Those who have never had the Disney streamer or don't own an active membership (e.g. they cancelled it and can no longer access the service) are the only ones in with a shot. To translate, you can't cancel your sub and then apply again for this lower price. You had to be off the books by the time the discount went live.

Still, it's a respectable offer if you do meet those criteria. Considering how a Disney Plus membership normally costs $7.99 per month, being able to get it for 75% less than normal isn't bad at all. And while it will only last you a month, that's still enough time to binge shows like Obi-Wan, Moon Knight, The Mandalorian, most of She-Hulk, and more. In addition, the service is throwing in some big new gains for September, ranging from Thor: Love and Thunder to the live-action Pinnochio. You can find out more in our guide to the Disney Plus Day new movies and TV shows.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Day discount | $7.99 $1.99 for one month (opens in new tab)

Offer valid from September 8 - 19 - If you're new to the streaming service or have a lapsed account, now's your chance to jump on the Disney bandwagon. From September 8 right through to 11:59pm PT on September 19, you can get a single month's membership for 24% of the cost. Just remember, it will then auto-renew at the end of your monthly sub until you cancel.



UK price: £7.99 £1.99 for one month (opens in new tab)



