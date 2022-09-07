Disney Plus Day: Every new movie and TV show coming to the streamer

The second annual Disney Plus Day is almost here, launching on September 8 – just one day before the D23 expo. Thor: Love and Thunder will finally be available to stream, and fans can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes making-of mini-doc about the film. Plus, go behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, watch an all-new short starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, and get spooked with a new Latin American series about a haunted theme park.

Offline, AMC Theatres will hold $5 screenings of Encanto, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Newsies, Cars, and Thor: Ragnarok from September 8 to 19 at participating locations. Disneyland and Disney World guests get to enter the parks 30 minutes early and give out free digital PhotoPass downloads. For every new movie and TV show arriving on Disney Plus Day, read on below.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok sees our favorite Nordic hero attempt to go on a journey to find inner peace – until a new villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), threatens to eliminate each and every god from existence. Thor must enlist the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – who is now the all-power Mighty Thor – to defeat Gorr once and for all.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Writer/director Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pinocchio

(Image credit: Disney)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the live-action CGI hybrid retells the beloved tale of a wooden puppet named Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) created by a wood carver named Gepetto (Tom Hanks), who wants nothing more than to become a real boy. Pinocchio is guided on his journey by Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and encounters the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), "Honest" John (Keegan-Michael Key), The Coachman (Luke Evans), and a brand new character named Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco).

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This documentary follows the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Viewers can expect never-before-seen clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with director Deborah Chow as well as the cast and crew.

Cars on the Road

(Image credit: Pixar)

Cars on the Road is a new computer-animated series based on Disney's popular Cars franchise. The new show sees Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater embark on a cross-country journey to attend a wedding for Mater's sister. Owen Wilson returns to voice the red racing car, with Larry the Cable Guy returning as Mater. The cast also includes Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Guido Quaroni, Cheech Marin, Jenifer Lewis, Lloyd Sherr, and Quinta Brunson.

All 9 episodes of the season are slated to premiere on Disney Plus Day.

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

(Image credit: Disney)

Prepare to have "Let It Go" stuck in your heads...again. A new sing-along version of both Frozen and Frozen 2 will hit the streamer, featuring on-screen lyrics so you won't miss a single beat.

Welcome to the Club (a Simpsons short film)

(Image credit: 20th Century Television/Disney)

The new Simpsons short follows Lisa, who has her heart set on becoming a princess. What she learns, however, is that being a villain is much more fun.

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances

(Image credit: NBC)

Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, the special rounds up the best dances from the entire reality series as a lead up to season 31 which airs exclusively on Disney Plus starting September 19.

Tierra Incognita

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Tierra Incognita is a live-action Argentinian mystery-horror series that follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), who is determined to solve the mystery behind his parents sudden disappearance. With the help of his friends, sister, and aunt, Eric must enter the abandoned amusement park of Terra Incognita – his parents' last known whereabouts – and uncover the secrets within.

Remembering

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Directed by Elijah Allan-Blitz, Remembering stars Brie Larson as a writer who suddenly comes up with an amazing idea – only to lose it when the phone rings. The writer's inner child then goes on a magical adventure to find it.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

(Image credit: NatGeo)

Part wildlife and part adventure show, join National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory as he takes you on a wild journey through the most spectacular and secretive corners of our world.

