Didn't get the console you wanted? Here are today's best deals on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X, and PS4 Pro

The holidays might be a joyous time, but there's no greater disappointment than unwrapping that final gift and finding you didn't get the one thing you really wanted. For a lot of us, that's a killer new console to while away the winter break playing all the hottest new games, and if you didn't find one waiting for you under the tree, all the holiday cheer in the world might not be enough to brighten up your Boxing Day.
But fear not! The big day may have come and gone but there are still plenty of great prices available on all the major consoles, whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 4 Pro for some 4K gaming, or the mightiest console of all, the Xbox One X. We've hunted down the best deals on each platform and we'll separate them for you into US deals and UK deals, so you get the best price regardless of which side of the pond you're on.
Best US console deals
Get a Nintendo Switch and a 64GB Micro SD card for $319 from Amazon
If you're going to grab a Switch anyway (and if you haven't, you really should), you might as well get this one with an official Zelda 64GB MicroSD card to store all those games on.View Deal
Get an Xbox One X for $389 ($110 off) at Walmart
The powerful Xbox One X is coming on strong with offerings like Game Pass and 4K, HDR gameplay, and getting a cool $110 off MSRP makes it even more attractive.View Deal
Get a PS4 Pro for $399.95 at Walmart
Sony had a great year with platform exclusives like God of War, Spider-man, and Tetris effect, and they all look best on the 4K ready PlayStation 4 Pro.View Deal
Best UK console deals
Get the Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle for £269.99 at Argos
Take Fortnite on the go with this Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the console and 1,000 V-bucks as well as the Double Helix set for use in-game.View Deal
Get an Xbox One X, Battlefield V, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for £399.99 at Amazon
This Xbox One X bundle comes with two of the year's best games, World War 2 epic Battlefield V and Rockstar's massive open-world cowboy opus, Red Dead Redemption 2.View Deal
Get a PS4 Pro for £329.85 at eBay
Though the margin might be shrinking, Sony continues to lead the console race, and this is a pretty great price on the 4K ready Pro model of the PlayStation 4.View Deal
