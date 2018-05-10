Destiny 2: Warmind - How to get the Worldline Zero exotic sword and G-335 Anseris Overdrive Exotic Sparrow

If you’re past the campaign and digging into the newly demanding endgame of Destiny 2’s Warmind expansion, then you might well have heard about the Worldline Zero exotic sword and G-335 Anseris Overdrive Exotic Sparrow. And you might be looking for a guide on how to get them. If so, good. Because this is that guide.

We’ve already told you how to get the Sleeper Simulant exotic linear fusion rifle (and that returning weapon from the original Destiny is a monster), but if you want to complete the trinity of well-hidden, shiny yellows, you’ll need to go collecting again. Mercifully though, while there’s a lot to dig up, the process of getting these two is a whole lot easier than the gauntlet required for the Sleeper.

It all comes down to those Lost Memory Fragments you’ll see scattered about Mars. There are 45 of these small, coloured discs hidden around Warmind’s new map, and you’ll need to collect them in the classic way a Guardian does anything. Shooting them until then explode. Look, it’s fine, that’s just how computer data storage works in the future. And you need not wander aimlessly to find them. You can easily get all of their locations in our Destiny 2: Warmind Lost Memory Fragments guide.

The only trick you’ll need to be aware of – and again, this is very Guardian – is matching the colour of your ammo to the colour of the Fragment. Purple Fragments need Void weapons, blue ones need Arc, orange ones need Solar, white ones need Kinetic, and, in a special, Warmind addition, the glowing red ones need taking out using the new Valkyrie javelin, which becomes available in patrol during Public Events and Escalation Protocol.

How to get the Worldline Zero Exotic Sword

Knock out 35 of the total 45 Warmind Lost Memory Fragments, and you’ll then want to head to the Core Teminus Lost Sector in the north of the Mars map, just to the west of Ana Bray’s location. In there, you’ll find a large, grey and yellow cache, which can be activated with the data you’ve collected. And that, friends, if how to get the Worldline Zero exotic sword.

How to get the Anseris Overdrive Exotic Sparrow

Press on to collect the full 45 Lost Memory Fragements, and you can then head to the ice caves of Olympus Descent in the Glacial Drift. Eventually you’ll find a crashed Warsat on the edge of a cliff. Look over the edge, find the ledge below, drop down and head into the cave you’ll find. There, you’ll also find a cache containing the Anseris Overdrive Exotic Sparrow.

