How to get the Legend of Acrius Exotic shotgun in Destiny 2

Raids are some of the most challenging activities to be found in Destiny 2, positioned as endgame content for players of a certain skill level and dedication. It’s no surprise then that they boast some of the game’s best rewards, should you be brave enough to take them on. This includes the Destiny 2 Legend of Acrius Exotic shotgun, a powerful weapon capable of doing some serious damage to multiple enemies with only a single blast.

That kind of power doesn’t come easy though. Compared to other exotics like the Mida Multi-Tool, the Rat King, or the Sturm hand cannon, finding the Legend of Acrius Exotic is a far more involved process. Players don’t just have to complete the Leviathan raid in order to obtain the exotic weapon, but will also have to collect the On the Comms mission drop from a downed Cabal enemy first. Which is easier said than done - but not to worry, as that’s where this guide comes in. The following will break down the questline into easy to follow steps, to improve your chances of staking a claim on the powerful exotic.

How to get the Legend of Acrius Exotic

Acquire the On the Comms quest and complete the requirements

Complete the Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid

Play through the End the Arms Dealer strike

Get the Legend of Acrius Exotic shotgun

Complete the Cabal Killer quest

Get enough tokens for His Highness's Seal quest... somehow

Step 1: Get the On the Comms quest

Actually getting started on your journey to the Legend of Acrius is a bit random, as it begins with you acquiring a quest called On the Comms. It's one of those quests that sits in your power weapon slots, but you'll just pick up randomly once you've hit level 20. You can help force the pick up though by focusing on attacking Rebel Legion Cabal enemies, as it's one of those blighters that's holding onto it.

Once you've picked it up, it'll give you one single objective: Return to Nessus and recover communication ciphers from Red Legion troops. To complete it, head to Nessus as it suggests and defeat as many Cabal as you can find. We had the most luck in The Cistern - that area to the south west of the map on Nessus.

Step 2: Await the World Eater

Once you've completed On the Comms, it'll transform into part two of this Exotic questline. Originally it was called "Await the World Eater", but since the Leviathan raid is now live it's transformed into "Destroyer of Worlds".

As the quest outline suggests - nay, commands - you have to complete the Leviathan raid in order to tick off this section of the questline. So grab your five best Guardian buddies and hunker down for some raiding.

And don't fret, we're here to help with a step-by-step Destiny 2 Leviathan raid guide.

Step 3: Accept your invitation

Once you've beaten the emperor he's going to drop the next stage of the questline, which is called Imperial Invitation. It requires you to go back to the Tower and speak to someone called Benedict 99-40.

As some of you may know, Benedict 99-40 just happens to be everyone's favourite Sweeper Bot, who's now a brand new post-raid vendor with a special quest for you. It's called End the Arms Dealer, which will need you to do a very specific Strike. But it's not one that's available from the main Strike menu in your director. Instead, you'll need to select it from inside the EDZ map right next to Legion's Anchor - it'll be marked with a quest tag anyway.

Don't think that makes it any easier though. It's got a recommended power level of 300 and it's got a rather stringent time limit. Thankfully, you can shoot blue Anomaly orbs once you're playing through, which each give you an additional 30 seconds on your timer.

Step 4: Get the Legend of Acrius

Now here's where it gets a little bit weird. Once you've completed this Strike before the timer running out, you'll actually get rewarded with the Legend of Acrius Exotic. But you'll also get another step of the questline, which asks you to return to the Tower to speak to Benedict. He'll give you one more quest, called Cabal Killer, and that actually unlocks the full potential of your new Exotic.

To complete this final section, you'll need to do the following using the Acrius:

Kill 25 Cabal

Kill 15 Cabal at close range

Kill multiple Cabal without reloading, 10 times

You can complete these while doing other activities, and killing two Cabal without reloading counts as "multiple". However, this shotgun only fires one bullet before you have to reload, so you'll need to make sure you're taking out two enemies with just the one bullet. Because this is an Arc-powered weapon, it isn't too tricky, but it's certainly not easy.

But, there's more...

Step 5: His Highness's Seal

Oh yes, this quest just keeps on going. After completing the steps for Cabal Killer, you'll be asked to go back to Benedict, who will give you YET ANOTHER quest. And this one's a doozy.

His Highness's Seal requires you to collect 100 Emperor Seals, which can only be acquired by playing through the Raid. Playing it through to completion once, you'll earn 74 of those bad boys, so you will have to do it at least twice to get enough. Anyone who's completed it - or even started it - will know that's a mammoth task.

No-one has actually done this yet, including us, so we'll have to wait and see what happens once you've turned all your tokens in to see what else Benedict has in store for us.

However, don't forget that Benedict is now and vendor, accepting your Cabal tokens in exchange for engrams.