Despite reports of its cancellation and Embracer's $500m sale, the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is still "alive and well"

After years of uncertainty, Saber Interactive's Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is "alive and well," according to the company's CEO.

In an interview with IGN , Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch gives the briefest update on the mysterious title. After confirming that the studio kept hold of Knights of the Old Republic, even after parent company Embracer Group sold Saber in a $500 million deal earlier this year, Karch says the game is still in active development.

"It's clear and it's obvious that we're working on this. It's been in the press numerous times," Karch tells the outlet. "What I will say is that the game is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations." This is one of the first official words we've had on the title so far since its reveal in 2021.

Shortly before this, back in December 2023, the boss of Disney gaming gave new hope for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake by revealing that there's "not a lot I can say on that point for some hopefully obvious reasons" - hinting at the fact the game is still being worked on. Just before this, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also gave insight into the situation, sharing that the game was still in the works after multiple sources claimed the project had been canceled.

There's still a lot to learn about the KOTOR remake, and it's hard to predict exactly when we'll hear more about it. The only thing we have to go off of is the teaser trailer we got almost four years ago - which has since been removed from PlayStation and other official YouTube channels due to an expired music license. At least we now know that Knights of the Old Republic is on the way soon.

