Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake apparently isn't dead after all

By Hirun Cryer
It's been a bit of a confusing week for fans of the game

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is allegedly still being worked on, in a report that contradicts recent rumors.

Earlier today, November 22, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier commented on the situation surrounding the KOTOR Remake at Saber Interactive. Schreier claims to have spoken to two people at the studio, both of who confirm that the Star Wars remake is still being worked on.

This conflicts with rumors that first sprung up earlier this week. Game Mess Mornings host Jeff Grubb claimed that the KOTOR Remake was effectively "dead" at Saber Interactive, with no one working on the Star Wars remake whatsoever. "It seems deader than dogshit," Grubb claimed, because Sony had allegedly pulled out of funding the remake.

Last year in August 2022 was when negative reports first started to circulate about the KOTOR Remake. Schreier claimed that the game had switched studios, going from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive, after a demo of the remake was received pretty poorly. 

Ever since then, parent company Embracer has made several exasperated 'no comments' about the KOTOR Remake. Embracer's own CEO said just earlier this month that he doesn't want to comment on the KOTOR Remake because he doesn't like articles circulating about the Remake, causing more articles to circulate about the Remake.

Whatever is going on with the KOTOR Remake, it's been several years since Embracer first announced the project, and we're no clearer to learning what's actually going on behind the scenes. There'll undoubtedly be many old-school Star Wars fans worried about the remake of their beloved game, though.

