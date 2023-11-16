Embracer's CEO doesn't want to comment on the Star Wars: KOTOR remake because he doesn't want another article like this one

"Anything I say to this becomes a headline," said media-weary Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors in response to a question about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, fielding inquiries during an earnings presentation on Thursday. And, like, I get it. But also, can you blame fans for their eagerness to get an update on the project after so many months of silence and uncertainty?

The last reliable information we got on the KOTOR remake was, well, not encouraging. Back in August 2022, a report from Bloomberg spelled nothing but trouble for the remake, first announced in 2021. After an internal demo failed to impress, the project was reportedly taken from former developer Aspyr Media and handed to Saber Interactive.

Publisher Embracer has yet to properly comment on the situation, and we haven't had an update - other than the occasional groan from Wingefors when asked for comment - in the year and change since then. In September, Sony was quick to assuage fan concerns after a removed trailer seemed to imply that the KOTOR remake was in trouble.

During today's Embracer Group earnings presentationAnalyst: How are you feeling about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake? I know it’s your favorite question Lars Wingefors, CEO: I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only commentNovember 16, 2023 See more

In seriousness, we write stories about games that matter to people, and Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most beloved RPGs of all time. When the guy in charge of the company promising to bring it back says anything at all about it, it's literally our responsibility to inform readers. The KOTOR remake continues to be of utmost interest to our audience, so you can bet we'll continue to hang on any word about it, or very decidedly not about it.

