Disney gaming boss gives new hope for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

Comments made by Disney's head of gaming, Sean Shoptaw, suggest that the long-awaited Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is still on the way.

In an interview with Axios, Shoptaw was hesitant to delve too deeply into the topic of the illusive remake, though he did at least give us renewed hope that it might actually happen.

"Not a lot I can say on that point for some hopefully obvious reasons," Shoptaw teases, "but KOTOR is obviously an incredibly popular game, one that we are incredibly proud of and think that there's still a lot of demand for. I'll leave it there."

This comes after rumors swirled last month that the plug had been pulled on the project. Speaking on the Game Mess Mornings podcast, host Jeff Grubb claimed that the game was effectively "dead" as it was "not being worked on right now" by Saber Interactive or any other studio.

This was later contradicted by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who claimed that he had spoken with two people working at Saber, and both stated that the game is very much alive and kicking.

Meanwhile, Saber's parent company, Embracer Group, has remained tight-lipped regarding the Knights of the Old Republic remake. Last month, the company's CEO Lars Wingefors said he doesn't want to comment on the game because he doesn't want endless articles popping up about it. That's understandable, though just confirmation on whether or not it's still in the works sure would be nice.

In the meantime, Star Wars fans have plenty of virtual adventures to look forward to, including Ubisoft's ambitious open-world offering Star Wars Outlaws and Star Wars Eclipse from Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream.

