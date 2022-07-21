Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan are coming to Disney Plus

The R-rated X-Men are finally heading to Disney Plus. Marvel’s Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be available to watch on the streaming platform from July 22.

The movies are now under the Disney banner after the studio acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019. However, they were not initially made available on the platform as Disney Plus only featured family-friendly content.

Since the launch of Star internationally and the inclusion of other more adult-oriented shows, the platform has shifted gears and now includes content of various ratings with more stringent parental controls.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 follow Ryan Reynolds’ 'Merc with a Mouth'. The swearing, violent mercenary gains the superhuman abilities of regeneration and physical strength after an experiment gone wrong. Logan, on the other hand, is Hugh Jackman’s last appearance as Wolverine as he comes out of retirement to help a young mutant.

This is NOT a drill. 🚨 Marvel’s #Deadpool, #Deadpool2, and #Logan are coming to @DisneyPlus tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fp9Xvii951July 21, 2022 See more

Both stars shared their reaction to the news as Reynolds tweeted: "We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma." Jackman agreed (opens in new tab), adding: "No amount of mutant healing factor could heal these emotional scars. Great movies for family night in!"

The move to add the films to Disney Plus comes after the streamer introduced Netflix’s more adult-oriented Marvel TV shows back in March. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders are all available on Disney Plus now.

The news also comes ahead of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel this weekend. All eyes will be on Hall H as Kevin Feige and the gang make some big announcements. For what else is on at the event, make sure to check out our San Diego Comic-Con schedule.