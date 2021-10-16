DC announces multiple new animated movies for 2022, including Catwoman: Hunted

Five new DC animated movies are on the way next year, among them Catwoman: Hunted – which now has a trailer.

The clip debuted at DC FanDome, and shows off Selina Kyle up to her usual antics: trying to steal a valuable jewel, facing down foes, and just generally getting into trouble. Plus, it looks like a team-up with Batwoman is in the cards.

Elizabeth Gillies voices the titular thief, while Stephanie Beatriz is Batwoman. Also in the voice cast is Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Jonathan Frakes as King Faraday, and Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy. Greg Weisman penned the script, and Shinsuke Terasawa directs. (H/T The Hollywood Reporter)

Also on the animated release slate is Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, Green Lantern: Beware My Power, Battle of the Super Sons, and a deluxe re-release of Batman: The Long Halloween, along with animated short Constantine: House of Mystery. A Milestone animated film is also in the works.

This isn't the only version of Catwoman we'll be seeing in 2022, of course, with Zoë Kravitz playing the character in the upcoming The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader.

DC FanDome is packed with announcements, with a first look at footage from Black Adam unveiled, along with a teaser for The Flash, a behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and a teaser for Peacemaker.

Catwoman: Hunted will arrive on February 8, 2022. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and if you're not already streaming it, check out our handy guide on how to watch DC FanDome.