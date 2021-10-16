The Flash teaser has arrived – and Michael Keaton's back as Batman

DC has released the first teaser for The Flash, the upcoming solo movie centering on Ezra Miller's super speedy character.

The clip reveals two Barry Allens, confirming a theory that the speedster would be meeting himself, as well as Sasha Calle's Supergirl. The trio appears to have arrived at Wayne Manor – and we get a glimpse at Michael Keaton's Batman and those distinctive pointy ears. There's also a hint at the Batmobile, though the trailer ends before we get a good look at it.

The teaser is heavy on the time travel aspect of the film, and reveals the Flash's new suit, which has glowing gold detailing.

The Flash is expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw the titular speedster accidentally destroy the timeline after traveling back in time to prevent his mother's death. Along with Keaton reprising his role from Tim Burton's '80s movies, Ben Affleck is also back as Batman. Kiersey Clemons returns as Iris West, Maribel Verdú plays Barry's mother Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Henry Allen due to scheduling conflicts.

We last saw Miller as Barry in Zack Snyder's Justice League , and he made his first DCEU appearance in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice . This is his first time taking center stage in a movie, though.