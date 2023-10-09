Days before release, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers - from boss fights to every suit in the game - have begun spreading online

Several elements of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have leaked online ahead of the sequel's release next week, including boss fights and suits.

If you're desperately trying to keep all things Marvel's Spider-Man 2 under wraps, we suggest staying away from the game's dedicated subreddit - at least until you've played the Insomniac game yourself. We won't spoil anything here, but if you were curious it seems fans have managed to get their hands on footage of things like boss fights, Peter Parker and Miles Morales' suit options, the start-up menu, gameplay, and more.

To be fair to Reddit, this isn't the only place you'll find these kinds of leaks; Twitter also has its fair share of spoiler-filled content - so we suggest keeping your wits about you whilst searching for the game over the next week or so. It's a shame things have begun coming out so soon to release as we only have to wait 11 more days to experience it all firsthand. It's also not too surprising that this has happened either, as Marvel's Spider-Man is clearly a game a lot of PlayStation players are excited about.

The good news is that it seems a lot of these spoilers have actually made fans even more excited for Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release. From what I've seen so far, it doesn't look like fans are disappointed at all by what they're seeing - just the fact they're seeing it early. Hopefully, that makes the almost two-week wait feel that little bit more bearable.

This isn't the first batch of potential spoilers we've had for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 either. A couple of weeks ago, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trophies leaked online - which also revealed some minor story and gameplay details about the upcoming game. Insomniac clearly saw this kind of thing coming as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 devs warned of pre-launch spoilers , telling fans: "We worked hard to craft a story packed with surprises, so tread carefully."

We can look forward to playing this one ourselves when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively for the PS5 on October 20, 2023.