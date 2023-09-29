Marvel's Spider-Man 2 devs warn of pre-launch spoilers: "We worked hard to craft a story packed with surprises, so tread carefully"

By Dustin Bailey
published

Insomniac is getting ahead of the spoilers

Reviewers and influencers have begun to note on social media that they've received their early copies of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and developer Insomniac is taking a moment to warn players that spoilers might start hitting the internet soon, well before the game's actual release date.

"As we approach launch, Spider-Man 2 spoilers may start to appear online," Insomniac says in a tweet. "We worked hard to craft a story PACKED with surprises, so tread carefully and be mindful of posting spoilers. Let's Be Greater Together: please keep the adventure fresh for everyone!"

Reviews for Spider-Man 2 are embargoed for October 16, and until that time the only thing early players have been allowed to share is a single image of the game's initial title screen. Judging by a few other images that are starting to circulate on social media, some unscrupulous players are already starting to ignore that directive. No major story spoilers have hit the internet as far as I've seen, but if you want to go in fresh you might want to start taking precautions.

We've already had one spoiler scare for Spider-Man 2 when the Trophy list went online earlier this week, and things are only getting more dangerous out there.

The superhero sequel officially launches on October 20, but you can get your Spider-Man 2 pre-load going well before that, on October 13. With the game now gold and review copies being distributed the countdown to launch is well underway.

