Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has gone gold

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has officially gone gold with a month to go until launch.

Earlier today, September 20, developer Insomniac announced via the tweet below that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had gone gold. This means the hotly-anticipated sequel is ready with exactly one month to go until launch, as Insomniac's sequel is slated to launch next month on October 20.

WE ARE GOLD! We're thrilled to share the news ahead of #SpiderMan2PS5's launch on October 20, 2023

This means there's thankfully ample time for Insomniac's developers to iron out any bugs or other issues with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Now, that's obviously not saying that the new game is going to launch without any bugs, but QA workers getting more time to work on bugs and other issues is always a big win.

Elsewhere earlier today, we heard that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has fall damage, that you can toggle on and off. Thank god you can turn the feature on and off at will, because crashing out of the sky and instantly dying as Miles Morales or Peter Parker sounds like a bit of a nightmare, truth be told.

Additionally, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature both Spider-Man on screen at once. When you're playing as Peter, for example, you'll see Miles swinging about the city while you're going about your business. It's not exactly a co-op mode, but it's a nice little touch nonetheless.

Check out our own Marvel's Spider-Man 2 preview for what we made of Insomniac's sequel when we played it for ourselves just earlier this month.

