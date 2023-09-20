Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has fall damage if you feel like swinging around the city isn't dangerous enough

By Hope Bellingham
published

Thankfully, it can be switched off

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
(Image credit: Sony)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have Peter and Miles dealing with fall damage as they fling themselves around New York City. 

As noticed by YouTuber Blitzwinger, the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man sequel will now let players take fall damage - which feels pretty risky when you realize just how much the two Spider-Mans are swinging through the air. Just like the video explains, thankfully, you don't have to worry about this all the time as you can turn the feature on and off any time in the game's menu. 

If you're wondering if this is a new feature for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you're right. In both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Miles could freefall whenever they wanted and walk away from the impact just fine. Although this is pretty accurate for real-life spiders, Insomniac clearly wanted to add a bit more immersion in the Spidey sequel so you might want to think first before throwing one of the heroes off a skyscraper.

As we get closer to the sequel's release, Sony has shared several insights into the upcoming game. Earlier this week, Insomniac's Senior Art Director revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has "some really cool surprises" in its side content - so it's worth checking out all of those optional side missions. We also now know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features Tobey Macguire's iconic Venom suit and so everyone is already planning to recreate the same iconic scene from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. 

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023. 

Just can't wait for the Spidey sequel? Find out what we thought of it with our Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay preview

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  