Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has fall damage if you feel like swinging around the city isn't dangerous enough

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have Peter and Miles dealing with fall damage as they fling themselves around New York City.

As noticed by YouTuber Blitzwinger , the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man sequel will now let players take fall damage - which feels pretty risky when you realize just how much the two Spider-Mans are swinging through the air. Just like the video explains, thankfully, you don't have to worry about this all the time as you can turn the feature on and off any time in the game's menu.

If you're wondering if this is a new feature for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you're right. In both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Miles could freefall whenever they wanted and walk away from the impact just fine. Although this is pretty accurate for real-life spiders, Insomniac clearly wanted to add a bit more immersion in the Spidey sequel so you might want to think first before throwing one of the heroes off a skyscraper.

As we get closer to the sequel's release, Sony has shared several insights into the upcoming game. Earlier this week, Insomniac's Senior Art Director revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has "some really cool surprises" in its side content - so it's worth checking out all of those optional side missions. We also now know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features Tobey Macguire's iconic Venom suit and so everyone is already planning to recreate the same iconic scene from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release exclusively on PS5 on October 20, 2023.