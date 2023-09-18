Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has "some really cool surprises" in its side content

The developer of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has made "a big effort" with the sequel's side content, which includes more narrative than ever before.

In an interview with The Movie Podcast, Jacinda Chew (Senior Art Director at Insomniac Games) encouraged future Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players to play optional missions to see "some really cool surprises." According to Chew, Insomniac has "added a lot of great side content" this time around that adds even more narrative to the game.

"We've added a lot of great side content," Chew explains in the interview, "one of the things I know people love about our game is just the amount of narrative and story that we have in the world, so we've definitely made a big effort and pushed to put a lot of narrative into the side content, so I would tell people to please play those optional missions because you will see some really cool surprises."

Insomniac Games' Senior Art Director Jacinda Chew mentions in an interview that the Side Content and Side Missions in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are GREATLY improved. Jacinda highlights that the narrative in the side content has just as much heart as the main narrative of the game. pic.twitter.com/shFOdQkl1TSeptember 17, 2023 See more

As we get closer to Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release, more and more information about the upcoming PS5 game is being revealed. Last week, Sony held a PlayStation State of Play presentation, and in it, we got a more detailed look at Peter Parker and Miles Morales' new open-world, suits the pair will get to wear in the sequel, and more. Perhaps most excitingly, Insomniac revealed that the game's map has "nearly doubled in size" and that web wings will be available to help players get around New York.

We also now know that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will need at least 98GB on your PS5 and that you can start pre-loading the game from October 13 - ahead of its release on October 20, 2023.