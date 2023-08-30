Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will need at least 98GB on your PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will seemingly need at least 98GB of storage space - double the number of the original game.

It might be August 30, but apparently some Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 consoles, which aren't due out until September 1, have made their way out into the wild. Pictured below is one such console, and near the bottom left corner of the back of the box, text reads that the sequel requires at least 98GB of free storage space on a PS5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially requires a minimum of 98 GB per the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console Bundle Retail Box. #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/2Gyod29X1DAugust 30, 2023 See more

Despite the picture seemingly being taken on a potato camera, the print detailing the size of Insomniac's sequel is just about visible. Keep in mind that this is the minimum required storage space for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so it could very easily increase while Insomniac is putting the final touches on the game before launch later this year.

This figure of 98GB, though, is more than double the size of the original Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 at 45GB. When Insomniac remastered the game a few years ago, that install size jumped up to 71GB on PS5, while Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was right around 54GB on the new-gen Sony console back in 2020.

On the other hand, this isn't an outrageous install size for Spider-Man 2, considering the state of modern, new-gen games. The likes of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (which admittedly is constantly expanding due to its live-service format), can weight in at well over 200GB on new-gen systems and PCs alike. Here's hoping no one's forced to upgrade their PS5 storage due to Insomniac's sequel.

You can head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look at all the other forthcoming exclusives Sony has up its sleeve.