Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-load date and time are here

PlayStation has confirmed exactly when you can preload Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ahead of its launch on October 20, and we'll have a full week to download the long-awaited sequel before its release date.

According to Twisted Voxel, the official Marvel's Spider-Man 2 preload date is Friday, October 13, and you can download the game starting at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST. This info was reportedly found on the PlayStation Store after a digital copy was pre-ordered.

The download will be available to anyone with a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order, but just to be clear, it doesn't grant early access to the actual game. The preload just gives you a way to have the game downloaded and ready to go before it releases, saving you time and allowing you to swing into New York as soon as possible. Plus, with a map about twice the size of the already expansive original, we're expecting a pretty chonky file for the sequel, so it'll be handy to have it already installed on your SSD when it launches.

Another reason we expect Spider-Man 2 to eat up all of your gigabytes is that Insomniac Games has made it clear it was made with "no compromises" as a PS5 exclusive. The original Spider-Man was built for PS4 and later remastered for PS5, while the much smaller Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on PS5 but was developed to run on PS4 as well. PlayStation has yet to reveal the file size for the sequel, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it weigh in at over 100 GB.

