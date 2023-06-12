Marvel's Spider-Man 2 pre-order guide, including Digital Deluxe Edition and where to get Venom collector's statue

Peter Parker. Miles Morales. Kraven the Hunter. Venom. This is the setup for the highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, which has been built exclusively for the PlayStation 5. After years of silence, we finally have a release date and, even better, know exactly when Marvel Spider-Man 2 pre-orders will be going live.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will officially launch on October 20th, 2023. Anyone wanting to pick up the sequel will have the choice of three different editions: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collectors. Each comes with its own add-ons, different Spidey suits, and even a 19-inch Venom statue for those really happy to splash some cash.

Taking place 10 months after the events of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 picks up with Peter and Miles working together to clean up the streets of New York City. This means that players will be able to control both Spider-Men for durations of the game alongside being able to switch between either one when free-roaming the open world. It's also around twice the size of the original with Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn set to feature as well. Everything we've seen so far is setting up the sequel to be nothing short of spectacular.

Pre-orders will live at 10AM local time on the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct with retailers set to follow shortly afterward. We will be updating this article right up until launch day, so keep checking in for the latest details and offers. The full pricing and guide for Marvel's Spider-Man 2pre-orders can be found below:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition - $69.99 / £69.99

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $79.99 / £79.99

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition - $229.99 / £219.99

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Anyone that pre-orders a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will gain access to an early unlock of the Arachknight Suit for Peter as well as an early unlock for the Shadow Spider Suit for Miles. Both have three different color variations. Players will also get an early unlock of the Web Grabber gadget and three skill points.

Pre-orders will open at retailers on June 16th with the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct pre-orders going live at 10AM local time.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) | $69.99 at GameStop

A pre-order page is now live (though you can't make the purchase yet) at GameStop for the Spidey sequel exclusively on PS5. This is expected to go live on July 16th with further US retailers set to follow. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20th, 2023. Also check: Amazon | Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) | £69.99 at ShopTo

Those in the UK will be able to pick up Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from the likes of ShopTo, Amazon, GAME, Argos, and more come July 16th, 2023. No pre-order pages are live yet but we'll update once they are up and running. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20th, 2023. Also check: Amazon | Argos

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will include all of the standard pre-order incentives alongside 10 unique suits (five for Peter, five for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, as well as two further Skill Points (five total).

The 10 Spidey suits have been designed by guest artists: Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Marantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying. This version is exclusive to the PS store.

Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition

Now this is the big one. Anyone hoping to secure one of the limited Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Editions will need to have their fingers on the pulse come July 16th with stock likely to sell out in a couple of hours.

Anyone that makes a successful pre-order will get all of the pre-order incentives for the standard and Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, and a 19-inch statue featuring Peter and Miles in their Spider-Man suits taking on Venom. Pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain and Portugal.

Marvel Spider-Man 2 gameplay reveal

