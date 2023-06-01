Marvel's Spider-Man 2 map is about twice the size of the original

The open-world map of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is approximately twice the size of the original game's.

That's according to creative director Bryan Intihar, who discussed the game's scope in a recent interview with Famitsu (translated by Gematsu ).

"We’ve added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so roughly speaking the map size is about two times larger than the previous titles," Intihar said, confirming that Brooklyn is explorable as well as the previously announced Queens.

"Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you’ll find them different from Manhattan. We’ve prepared some unexpected situations we haven’t done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you’ll look forward to them."

Game director Ryan Smith also discussed how players will navigate this expanded map using improved movement options which benefit from the processing and loading power of the PS5. According to a machine translation of the Japanese article, Smith explained that because the PS5 SSD enables quicker loading speeds, the overall speed of web swinging could be increased without outstripping environments. This lines up with other interviews from Insomniac, not to mention similar innovations seen in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart .

Smith says new traversal options include the winged suit as well as wind tunnels that play off of it, letting you "move even faster, opening up new possibilities for exploration."

"The web wings and slingshots, which [we] showed in the PlayStation Showcase video, were elements that could only be realized on the PS5, and I think they were able to express more fluid movement," Intihar added.