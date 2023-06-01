Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor addresses concerns the PlayStation Showcase showed too much: "You’ve seen nothing yet"

The voice actor behind Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has responded to worries among fans that too much was revealed at a recent PlayStation Showcase, promising that "you’ve seen nothing yet."

Speaking to IGN at a red carpet event for Across the Spider-Verse, Yuri Lowenthal has taken some time out to chat about the webhead’s next video game outing, focusing on the reception to gameplay and cinematic reveals at PlayStation Showcase.

"You saw the gameplay drop. Some of you said, 'Ah, they showed too much'. I assure you, you've seen nothing yet," Lowenthal says. "We’ve just scratched the surface – it’s just the thwip of the spider-berg."

While we may have seen nothing yet, there was plenty to excite fans. Alongside the confirmation of a tease that Kraven the Hunter is coming to town, we saw the Symbiote suit in action, the Lizard, and a good look at one of the new areas we’re exploring. An expanding map is always neat, though fans are excited to return to Queens as a Spider-Man hasn’t taken us there for 18 years – it’s also where Parker was born.

Fans have had plenty to say about Venom, too. Lowenthal previously said he researched addiction behaviors to get into the mindset to play Parker while he’s been taken over by the Symbiote suit. That does mean that Parker sounds like another infamous character that Lowenthal has voiced in Naurto’s Sasuke Uchiha, but fans don’t mind that at all.

There’s also been a fair bit of speculation that the rendition of Venom we’re seeing is not the one usually put forward, which means we’re unlikely to see Eddie Brock in the suit. Fans are mixed on that, though you may want to stay clear of that discourse unless you want the game potentially spoiled.

I thought Spider-Man 2 couldn't match the first game – it took less than 10 seconds to change my mind.