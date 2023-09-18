When you switch between Miles Morales and Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you'll still see the other one swinging around town

A neat little detail about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has surfaced from a recent developer interview: When you switch between playing as Miles Morales and Peter Parker, you'll still see the Spider-Man you aren't playing as swinging around town doing his Spidey thing.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 associate animation director James Ham revealed this in an interview with Danny Peña (via TCMFGames), explaining, "There are times where you can be swinging throughout the city and you can see the other Spider-Man, sometimes, actively doing something or stopping a crime."

Ham added that, not only will you occasionally see the other hero around town, but if you happen to catch them while they're in combat, you'll be able to team up with them. Same goes for if the non-player hero encounters you while you're squaring off against some baddies.

For some context, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lets you freely switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales using a single button on the PS5 DualSense. However, until now many assumed the non-active hero would simply disappear from the world until you switch back to him. Having both heroes move around the in-game world simultaneously, whether or not they're being controlled by the player, could go a long way to maintain immersion and make the world feel alive and continuous.

Developer Insomniac recently revealed that when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 on October 20, it'll have not only 30 FPS and 60 FPS modes, but also an in-between 40 FPS mode, which a lot of folks have come to agree is the ideal performance target for big-budget current-gen console games.

Check out our hands-on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 preview to find out why Sam says it "manages to make swinging even more fun."