Cyberpunk: Edgerunners wins Anime of The Year award its fans couldn't be more proud

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been crowned Anime of the Year by The Anime Awards, and its fans couldn't be prouder.

Over the weekend, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll hosted its annual The Anime Awards (opens in new tab) ceremony in Tokyo, and with so many excellent shows out this year, fans were spoiled for choice with which one to vote for. One anime that seemingly stood above all the others though is Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Not only did Cyberpunk: Edgerunners claim the title of Anime of the Year, but it was also nominated for several other categories including Best Character Design, Best Animation, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Score, Best Director, Best VA Performance (English) - which it also won thanks to Zach Aguilar as David Martinez - and many more.

The 2023 #AnimeAwards Anime of the Year is Cyberpunk @edgerunners!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1hMINJibOMarch 4, 2023 See more

What's even more impressive about this win is that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was up against some pretty heavy hitters from this year including Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, SPY x FAMILY, and a few others. Edgerunners was produced in collaboration with Japanese animation studio Trigger and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt for Netflix. Despite its popularity though, "there's no such thing" as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 right now .

Following the win, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account published a tweet (opens in new tab) that reads: "It's a great honor! We'd like to thank everyone for their support, votes, and for watching our anime." Executive producer and showrunner of the anime, Rafal Jaki, also shared their joy about winning the award by simply tweeting (opens in new tab): "Fucking hell we won!!!!"

Fans have also been equally ecstatic by sharing their congratulations to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners team over on the show's dedicated subreddit (opens in new tab). "It's insane how many absolute 10/10 shows dropped last year so it was probably the toughest category to win. Deserved though," one comment below the post linked above reads. "It managed to get more votes than [Attack on Titan] and [Demon Slayer]! That's how much this anime moved a lot of people," another comment adds.

"This was just like Elden Ring snatching GotY out of pretty much everyone's hands," another user explained - referring to Elden Ring's multiple Game of the Year wins last year against other great 2022 releases such as God of War: Ragnarok , Horizon Forbidden West , Stray, and more.