Cyberpunk 2077 fixes accidental nipples two years after patching out accidental genitals

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch makes sure your boobs aren't clipping through your clothes, proving CDPR is still fighting accidental nudity after two years.

For some background - because if there's any story that demands a quick recap, it's probably this one - way back in December 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 players discovered a fascinating glitch that caused protagonist V to drop trou and t-pose through the roof of their car, flashing ass for all of Night City to see. That was around the time CDPR formally apologized for the game's sorry state at launch and pledged to continue combatting bugs and performance issues. Well, nearly two years have passed since then and the devs are still working on keeping V's private parts contained.

Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch (opens in new tab) fixes a number of glitches plaguing the game, but one of them in particular rings familiar for those of us who remember V's bare-assed t-posing stunt. "Fixed the issue where V's breasts clipped through clothes after changing their size at a Ripperdoc," reads a line from the patch notes.

If you're still as confused as when you started reading this story, let me explain further. In Cyberpunk 2077, you can pay one Night City's Ripperdoc's a visit to have various parts of your cyberbody modified, and these services include breast enlargement. However, there was a glitch that had been exposing V's breasts despite the character being fully clothed, and that's what's being patched out today.

Cyberpunk 2077 recently regained the spotlight after the highly successful anime adaptation, which unfortunately won't be getting a second season, as well as the announcement of the Phantom Liberty expansion and a full-blown sequel codenamed Project Orion.

Even so, it's still reasonable to ask if the world has truly forgiven Cyberpunk 2077.