The First Descendant devs reveal Nier: Automata collab and hoverbike at PAX East as live audience politely claps for anime butt

The First Descendant developer Nexon showed off a heap of new content for the free-to-play looter shooter at PAX East this weekend, where a live audience also respectfully applauded playable character Bunny's leather-clad ass on a new hoverbike.

While The First Descendant's Season 3 Breakthrough update this summer will introduce a fresh story and social "lounge area" feature to the multiplayer game, and Nexon announced a Nier: Automata crossover with promising outfits, the developer seems most proud of the aforementioned, admittedly, well-proportioned ass it created.

Bunny – a playable Descendant character who generates electricity as she moves – on the bike acts as Breakthrough's cover image, and the ass-tounding hoverbike teaser from PAX East is so far the only video from the hour-long showcase posted as a standalone on Nexon's YouTube channel.

The First Descendant: Breakthrough | Hover Bike Teaser - YouTube Watch On

"Looking at Bunny over there, you know, riding that makes me look forward to the speed of the hoverbike," The First Descendant's announcer and translator at PAX East said mysteriously about the clip.

In it – and Nexon played it twice, so this is unmistakable – Bunny saunters over to the hoverbike butt first, swings her leg around the seat like a sexy ballerina, and butt-bounces into it as the camera shows off some of the futuristic motorcycle's shiny white metal. As the teaser plays a second time, really driving in the point that its intro shot is a well-proportioned anime girl's big butt, the audience offers an impressed golf clap.

A press release indicates that the "new vehicle system" is "designed for high-speed travel across a massive field, giving players a thrilling sense of speed." Players will receive the hoverbike, which can be upgraded, as a login reward during Season 3 when it comes out some time this summer. Hopefully, your glutes will find a way to cope with the wait.

