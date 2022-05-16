Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will show first footage next month

Netflix's Geeked Week will host the reveal

(Image credit: Studio Trigger)

Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off Edgerunners will offer a preview at Netflix's upcoming Geeked Week 2022.

Earlier today, Netflix revealed the full Geeked Week 2022 slate via the announcement trailer below. Focusing on all things sci-fi and pop culture, the event will offer trailers, interviews, and more details on upcoming shows and movies debuting on Netflix, including the forthcoming Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

This will be the first we've seen of the Cyberpunk 2077 anime spin-off. There's not much information to go on right now, but if you want to know as soon as the new info drops between June 6 and 10, you can head over to the official Edgerunner website and sign up for email alerts. You can also follow the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Twitter account for any updates.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was originally announced back in June 2020, months before CD Projekt Red's game even launched. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner - a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk," an announcement summary said of the plot.

Edgerunners is actually being developed by Studio Trigger for Netflix, a name you might've heard before in anime circles. They're responsible for such works as Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, Darling in the Franxx, BNA: Brand New Animal, and Promare. If you've watched Star Wars: Visions, you'll have seen the works of Studio Trigger in two episodes: 'The Twins' and 'The Elder.' Studio Trigger has an astounding portfolio, meaning Edgerunners should be one to watch later this year.

Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.