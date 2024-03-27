A highly rated anime show compared to George Orwell's 1984 is returning to screens, lands new trailer and release date

The first trailer for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, the newest season of the popular anime series Code Geass, has been revealed alongside an official release date for its streaming debut - May 10.

Set in the same world as the original Code Geass seasons, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture follows mercenary brothers Ash, the strong and athletic one, and Rozé, the intelligent and organized one. In the trailer we see the two brothers in action, flying to new lands and fighting robot-like creatures. Watch the full clip above.

The official updated synopsis (H/T CBR) reads: "In the year Kouwa 7, in the former Hokkaido block of the United States of Japan occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire, there were mercenary brothers known as the 'Nanashi Mercenaries.' The 100th emperor of Britannia, Charis al Britannia, who had repelled the Black Knights' liberation operation for four years with the impregnable energy barrier known as the Citumpe Barrier, together with Noland and the other Einberg Knights, are about to plunge the world into chaos once again."

Created by Goro Taniguchi and Ichiro Okouchi, Code Geass launched in 2006 to critical acclaim with 50 episodes spanning across two seasons. The series follows an exiled prince who obtains the ‘power of absolute obedience’ known as Geass and uses it to lead a rebellion against the rule of the Holy Britannian Empire. The show is set in an alternative timeline similar to the world in George Orwell’s classic novel 1984.

Code Geass has seen many spin-offs and film adaptations over the years such as Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection and Code Geass: Akito the Exiled. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is the first original entry to the franchise since 2016. Unlike the other spin-offs, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is being directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi known for his 2000 horror anime Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, with scripts by Noboru Kimura.

The first part of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will launch on Disney Plus on May 10, 2024 followed by Part 2 on June 7, Part 3 on July 5, and lastly Part 4 on Aug 2.

