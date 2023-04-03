Chris Evans thinks there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell – but not right now

Chris Evans has discussed a potential return to the MCU – and though he hasn't closed the door, it doesn't sound like it could happen anytime soon.

The actor was reported to be returning as Captain America back in 2021, but took to Twitter to dispel the rumors, which was backed up by Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

"It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply," Evans said at the C2E2 convention, per ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories [to] tell, sure. But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it. I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well."

He added: "As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

The future of Captain America in the MCU lies with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, after Steve hung up the shield at the close of Avengers: Endgame. Sam then took up the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Mackie will star in the upcoming Captain America 4.

Cap 4, officially titled New World Order, will also see the return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, while Harrison Ford takes over the role of General Ross from the late William Hurt. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as his The Incredible Hulk character The Leader.

Whether Evans's Steve Rogers ever does return to the MCU remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows for what the MCU has in store.