Chris Evans responds to Captain America return rumours

Chris Evans has responded to rumours that he’ll be returning to the MCU as Captain America. The actor played Cap, AKA Steve Rogers, throughout the Marvel movies, and seemed to have left the shield behind for good after the time travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame left his character considerably older.

After news broke yesterday that Evans was in talks to come back for future MCU appearances, the actor sort-of denied the rumours. “News to me,” he said on Twitter, complete with a shrugging emoji.

News to me🤷🏻‍♂️January 14, 2021

He then followed that with: “Some of the gif responses are priceless… good work, everyone”

Some of the gif responses are priceless 😂😂😂good work, everyoneJanuary 14, 2021

The MCU seems to be taking the Captain America legacy forward with Sam Wilson, alias the Falcon, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – although Anthony Mackie has said we don’t know yet if his character will take up the shield. If Steve ever did return to the MCU, it seems very unlikely he would still be a superhero, considering his old age (unless of course he appears in flashbacks).

Deadline, who broke the news, said their information indicates that the possible return would probably give Steve a role similar to Tony Stark post-Iron Man 3. This could mean a smaller part in a future Marvel project as a mentor-style figure, maybe helping out the new heroes being brought into the MCU like Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, or Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova (who is also reportedly appearing in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series).

Whatever the plan is – if there even is a plan – Steve coming back seems a popular idea, considering the internet’s reaction to the news. At the moment, the next time we’ll see a Captain America in action is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which hits Disney Plus March 19 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.