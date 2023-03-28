Liv Tyler will return as The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross in Captain America 4

Captain America 4 is set to mark the return of The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross to the MCU. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Liv Tyler will reprise the role in the upcoming Marvel flick, 15 years after she first appeared as the fictional scientist.

Released in 2008, The Incredible Hulk is the franchise's second film after Iron Man, and saw Edward Norton play the titular Bruce Banner before Mark Ruffalo was cast as the character in 2012. Betty's father General Thaddeus Ross, who was previously played by the late William Hurt, went on to be seen in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow, while Tim Roth's The Abomination showed up in Disney Plus show She-Hulk just last year. Tyler's Ross, though, has been notably absent from the ever-expanding series.

Directed by The Cloverfield Paradox's Julius Onah, Captain America: A New World Order will see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) come into his own as the eponymous shield-wielder, with the help of original super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), and more.

Tyler won't be the only The Incredible Hulk actor making a comeback in Captain America 4, either. Tim Blake Nelson, who portrayed biologist Samuel Sterns, will also feature. Thaddeus will be seen again in Thunderbolts, with Harrison Ford stepping in for Hurt.

Captain America: A New World Order, which is currently filming in Atlanta, is set to on May 3, 2024. In the meantime, get up to speed on the MCU with our breakdown of Marvel Phase 5, or check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.