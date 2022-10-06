Charlie Cox thought the call setting up his Marvel return as Daredevil was a joke

Charlie Cox is back! The actor returned as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in She-Hulk episode 8 – and has now revealed that he thought the call setting up his return was a joke. Cox originally played the character in Netflix's Daredevil show, which was eventually canceled.

"I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a prank," Cox told CinePop (opens in new tab). "Then I thought maybe – I had an answer machine message saying, 'Kevin Feige's assistant, can you call us back?' And then I thought maybe it was a charity event for Covid and they're bringing everyone in. And then I get on the phone and it's like, 'Do you want to be in Spider-Man?' It's just bonkers. I'm in the garden in my house, and my wife is sitting on the steps, looking at me like, 'What's happening?' It was mad, it's just nuts. It's a childhood dream, it was unbelievable."

Cox had a small role as Peter Parker's lawyer in No Way Home, but is set to get his own show on Disney Plus, an 18 episode revival titled Daredevil: Born Again. He's also set to appear in Hawkeye spin-off Echo along with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

