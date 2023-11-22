Charlie Cox reveals which Avenger he'd love Daredevil to team up with

Charlie Cox has revealed his dream on-screen Avengers team-up for Daredevil – but there's one slightly obvious obstacle to prevent it from becoming reality.

"I was actually catching up on some of the comics recently, and I was reading one from 2020 where Daredevil and Iron Man have a bit of a run-in together, which is quite fun," Cox said during an appearance at Wales Comic Con . "I was thinking that would be very cool. I don’t think that’s possible now, because he’s dead, isn’t he? But you know, it’s Marvel, who knows. For a personal reason, I think that would be cool to have that little moment."

Cox started playing Matt Murdoch, lawyer by day and Daredevil by night, in 2015 in the Netflix series of the same name. The character has now joined the MCU, making appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Cox is set to take on a leading role in Daredevil: Born Again.

The actor also spoke highly of Iron Man actor Robert Downy Jr. and his impact on the MCU, saying: "This whole cinematic Marvel kind of decade and a half, two decades, or whatever it’s been, where it’s really been a staple of so many people’s entertainment consumption, a lot of that I think is a credit to Robert Downey Jr. and the work he did with that character. That kind of, I almost sometimes think of Marvel as the House That Downey Built, you know what I mean?"

Daredevil: Born Again doesn't have a release date on Disney Plus yet. While we wait for the new series to arrive on our screens, though, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.