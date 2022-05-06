Casino Royal director explains why Henry Cavill didn't get the part of James Bond

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell has finally set the record straight on why Henry Cavill was initially passed over for the part of James Bond.

The Witcher actor has spoken out many times about his interest in taking over the role of 007, and has in turn become a popular frontrunner among fans of the Bond franchise. After the Pierce Brosnan era had come to an end following the release of 2002's No Time to Die, a then 22-year-old Cavill auditioned for Casino Royale – though the role of James Bond would ultimately go to a 38-year-old Daniel Craig.

Cavill had previously stated that he was passed over for Bond because Campbell believed that actor was "a little too chubby." In an interview with Cinemablend, however, the director tells a different story.

"I did test him for Bond, as you know. He did a very good test, [but] he was too young, and also he wasn’t as experienced as Daniel," Campbell explained. "Daniel just fitted the part from being a superb actor, and probably the best actor amongst them all."

As the Craig-Bond era has come to a close, only time will tell which actor will take on the role next. Producer Barbara Broccoli has hinted at Idris Elba, while even Tom Holland has expressed interest in playing a 'young Bond.'

For more, check out our list of the 100 best movies of the decade, or get up to speed on new releases with our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.