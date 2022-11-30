Canada vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online and on TV

In a World Cup of upsets, Morocco have taken one of the biggest scalps of the tournament so far. 1986 was the last time they managed to make it out of the group stages, and on Thursday only a demoralized Canada team can stop them doing likewise this year. History could well be made at the Al Thumama Stadium, and we'll explain all your options for how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

It seems only natural that football pundits concentrate on the defeated favorite when giant killings take place, and much has been made of Kevin De Bruyne's cutting comments about the ageing Belgians. But a whole heap of credit must be lavished on Morocco for their well-deserved 2-0 win on Sunday. A duo of substitutes - Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal - were the goal scoring heroes, leaving a place in the Round of 16 within touching distance for Les Lions.

Qatar 2022 may be over for the Canucks when the final whistle blows on this game, but they'll be desperate to end their first WC campaign in 36 years on a high ahead of their co-hosting duties next time around. A narrow 1-0 defeat to Belgium and an early lead against Croatia promised much - they'll always have Alphonso Davies's history making goal to remember fondly - but they'll need to develop as a more consistent unit if they want to go far in 2026. Will that start on Thursday?

To watch all the action, be sure to read our guide on how to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Canada vs Morocco live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your Canada vs Morocco live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Canada vs Morocco live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Canada vs Morocco on free-to-air BBC Two. Coverage starts at 2.45pm GMT ahead of a 3pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, December 1. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Group F clash between Canada vs Morocco at 10am ET / 7am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FS1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream at 10am ET / 7am PT on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes Fox and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Canada vs Morocco live stream in Australia