Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 trailer brings a zillion celebrities and maybe a few teasers

The official Call of Duty: Warzone season 3 trailer has arrived, and beyond the mysterious hashtag #Verdansk84, it's delivered roughly a thousand celebrities caught up in live-action battle royale hijinks.

While we thought we had a pretty good handle on the Warzone scene, turns out there are a few celebrities who have been bringing it in Verdansk for quite some time.

Rocky No Hands, the first quadriplegic eSports pro, is noticeable at 0:30, while GamesRadar+'s Warzone mega-fan Alyssa Mercante spotted big names such as Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Mookie Betts, and Young Thug. On top of that, sports stars such as Premier League footballer Jack Grealish gets, along with literally dozens of others, in on the action. It's a fittingly massive and diverse lineup for a trailer titled "Squad up the world."

Rare live-action footage aside, this trailer does briefly touch on the aftermath of the freshly concluded Warzone nuke event . Seasoned Warzone veterans will take note of the YouTube description - which includes the hashtag Verdansk 84 - which could hint at what's in store for Warzone players this evening.



We're still waiting on part two of the aptly titled Destruction of Verdansk seasonal transition, but with a timer counting down to 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST on Warzone right now, we reckon we won't be waiting too much longer to find out what's in store.

