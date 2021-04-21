Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War menus have been overhauled ahead of Season 3 launching

New menus for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are already live ahead of Season 3's imminent launch.

Just below, you can take a look at the fresh menus for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, courtesy of ModernWarzone, both of which are live right now for all players on April 21. On the screen for the former, we can see what looks like an airstrike coming in, while new Operators Wraith and Knight adorn the new menu for Black Ops Cold War.

Peep the new #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar main menu images featuring a ton of smoke and the new operators Wraith and Knight!

This is obviously preceding the huge new Season 3 update for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Officially, the forthcoming season is set to kick off tomorrow on April 22, but beginning later today, there's a brand new live event hitting Warzone, which many are expecting will spell the end of the current Verdansk map.

This has been dubbed the Warzone nuke event by the game's community. It's expected that the Verdansk map will go out in a blaze of glory, as missiles descend from the sky to tear up the map. There's actually good reason to suspect this will happen, as earlier this month some players saw the nuke event go live slightly earlier than planned.

What we do know for certain is that the new Season 3 for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will bring a load of new content to both games. We already have a look at new Operators Wraith and Knight in the menus depicted just above, but there'll also be new weapons and Killstreaks alike joining both games, like the PPSH-41 and the strafing run.

We even know the file size of the new update for both games. Earlier this week, Warzone developer Raven Software revealed that the upcoming Season 3 update would weigh in at just over 25GB on all platforms. It looks like you'll need to set some time aside for this hefty download if you want to delve into Season 3 as soon as it launches later this week.

