Call of Duty: Warzone 2 averages five million new players a day

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has racked up over 25 million players in just five days.

Revealed on November 21 by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Warzone 2.0 has had an incredibly strong start to life. The latest release in the Call of Duty franchise surpassing 25 million players in under a week since launch is an impressive figure for the battle royale follow-up.

In fact, it appears Warzone 2.0 is on the same pace that the original Warzone set back in 2020. In just three days after launch in March 2020, Warzone gained 15 million players worldwide on all platforms. That's an average of five million new players a day, which Warzone 2.0 is matching after five days of general release.

Warzone 2.0 might have a tough time keeping pace with the original game from here on out, though. The first battle royale game in the Call of Duty franchise managed a staggering 50 million players (opens in new tab) in its first month after launch, which is an absolutely colossal figure that any game would realistically struggle to match.

So far at least, Warzone 2.0 has had an interesting start to life. The new game comes with the DMZ mode, which was talked of as an 'Escape From Tarkov killer' prior to launch, and it seems players are so far struggling to get to grips with the pacing and difficulty of the new mode, with many getting easily gunned down by NPCs.

The new game also has age-old bugs to contend with, including the returns of the infamous Superman glitch, and the invisibility bug. It's still early days for the sequel, but there's no doubt it's succeeded in retaining an audience from the original game.

Read our full Warzone 2 in-progress-review to see what we made of our time with the new battle royale experience so far.