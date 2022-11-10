Escape From Tarkov players aren't worried about the new DMZ mode in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's newly-announced DMZ mode doesn't have Escape From Tarkov players worried about their game losing its player base.

Yesterday on November 9, Infinity Ward and Raven Software pulled back the curtain on big plans for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, launching next week on November 16. Headlining the showcase was DMZ, said to be a narrative-driven open-world experience, where teams compete to battle each other and AI over objectives.

If this sounds familiar, some saw DMZ as a direct competitor to Escape From Tarkov, even before the former was announced yesterday. Now that DMZ has finally been unveiled though, Tarkov players are pretty much unanimous in denouncing DMZ as a major competitor to their game, as you can see via the litany of tweets below.

Tarkov is the only Tarkov killer, is the truest statemen I've seen in chat while watching this DMZ revealNovember 9, 2022 See more

Tarkov is safe :) DMZ honestly reminds me of a more work on Hazard zone from 2042.November 9, 2022 See more

When I pictured the Call Of Duty DMZ mode.. this wasn't what I was expecting. From watching it feels more like a pub/plunder. Lacks the intensity and pacing of what Tarkov does so well. Hopefully i'm wrong but worried DMZ will have a short lifespan.November 9, 2022 See more

Honestly, Tarkov doesn’t need to worry about COD. COD needs to worry about Arena. 👀November 9, 2022 See more

The Tarkov communityTuesday: Tarkov is Dead GAME, Dog WATER, CHEATERS, No fun, BAD AI, Broken Economy, ECTWednesday (7 minutes after DMZ preview): THIS GAME SUCKS, Tarkov rules, DMZ LUL, battlefield 2042 2.0, KEKW, TARKOV FOR LIFE....November 9, 2022 See more

DMZ might be one of the bigger focuses for Warzone 2.0, but right now at least, it doesn't seem like Escape From Tarkov players are concerned about it as a competitor. Things might very well change when said players actually delve into Warzone 2.0 for themselves next week, of course, but right now many are sceptical of the newcomer.

Elsewhere yesterday, it was announced custom loadouts are making a grand return in Warzone 2.0, and that's alongside a brand new backpack system, that'll make it easier to manage your inventory in every in-game mode. Warzone 2.0 is certainly arriving in a packed shooter scene, but it's already making moves to improve on what came before.

This time, you don't need Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2, as the two are entirely separate experiences and downloads.