Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs

Warzone 2 DMZ is generally (opens in new tab) pretty (opens in new tab) popular (opens in new tab) with the Call of Duty crowd, but its fanbase is split on whether its scary-good AI needs nerfing.

The new DMZ mode is an extraction-focused mode in which solo players or squads choose a landing site in an open-world setting and gun it for valuable loot before getting out intact. The guns you take with you can be unlocked in Warzone 2's battle royale and Modern Warfare 2, but you'll need to survive an onslaught of NPCs - not to mention other players - in order to reach the extraction point and escape.

According to Warzone 2 players sharing their experiences online, DMZ's AI enemies are ruthless, cold-blooded "aimbot" killers that'll absolutely knock your socks off before they let you slip away with their precious gear.

For those short on time, this meme shared by Twitter account Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ News pretty much sums up how people are feeling about the DMZ AI:

Here's a video from Twitch streamer and Redditor AshIV_ demonstrating that the NPCs aren't above "thirsting" you - that is, killing you while you're downed instead of going after other, more capable players.

"Maybe I'm just bad at the game, IDK, but I am being absolutely demolished by the AI," reads a popular post on the Warzone subreddit from Trotski7 (opens in new tab). "Shit just doesn't stop the AI once it turns on Terminator mode." The replies largely echo the sentiment that Warzone 2 DMZ AI is tough as nails, although the community is split on whether it needs nerfing.

"Man I get that the AI need to have some difficulty, and the amount isn't even a problem IMO, it's the fact they're literal aimbots tracking you flawlessly, there's no nuance to their aim which makes them basic and boring to play against," reads a comment (opens in new tab) from one Redditor who's apparently debating whether to avoid playing DMZ altogether due to the AI. "I can see this being the issue that will keep me away from DMZ."

In a thread (opens in new tab) where the OP argues for nerfing DMZ's AI, Redditor finedrive argues that the NPCs are challenging for a good reason. "I think the point is to not allow you to just steam roll them. You have to play tactically like you’re facing real people."

Still, they offer some sage advice for those struggling: "That being said, just grab a vehicle and run over them."

A lot of folks are going to be jumping into Warzone 2 DMZ in search of the coveted M13B assault rifle, but they'll be facing up against one of the tougher enemies in a crowd of notoriously brutal NPCs. If you're among them, be sure to check out our guide to the Warzone 2 DMZ chemist so you're as prepared as possible.

