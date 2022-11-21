Warzone 2 players are lamenting the return of the infamous "Superman" glitch

The notorious "Superman" glitch has returned, and Warzone 2 players are less than pleased.

As with any multiplayer game, Warzone had its fair share of technical hitches, one of its most notable being the Superman glitch. This let players seamlessly cross large areas in a matter of seconds by sailing Clark Kent-style through the air. While it certainly looked amusing, it could be downright annoying and even game-ruining for other participants.

As Warzone 2 fans recently discovered, the Superman glitch is now here to cause chaos in the battle royale sequel. "Movement kids have figured out how to 'Superman' in Cod MW2," tweets user Jake Lucky along with a clip that shows players performing gravity-defying leaps through the air to cross gaps, avoid gunfire, and take those fighting below by surprise.

Movement kids have now figured out how to “Superman” in CoD MW2 😂 pic.twitter.com/praolmY6xzNovember 20, 2022 See more

In response to Lucky's post, one Warzone fan (opens in new tab) askes, "Is it too hard for people to play the game normally?" Twitter user Myth (opens in new tab) notes "a real divide" occurring in the shooter genre. "There's a slowly growing fanbase that's in love with fluid and skill-based movement/mechanics," says Myth. "Gonna be interesting to see if anyone takes the leap of faith and attempts to make a game for this demographic."

While being a Superman Operator does have its advantages, it can be unpredictable and doesn't always work out in your favour, as this clip below from the original Warzone shows. During a tense 1v1 match, the glitch forced the player off a roof and sent them hurtling towards the ground, depriving them of their tactical advantage and sending them headfirst into danger.

The Superman Jump glitch has been in Warzone for months now, with many players purposefully using it to jump building to building. But players like @iamExpel have discovered that the glitch doesn't always work in your favor, when it pulls him off a building during a 1v1 pic.twitter.com/55gcAGG5iqOctober 4, 2021 See more

Activision will likely implement a fix to clip players' wings at some point, but in the meantime, don't be surprised if you see some Warzone 2 players zooming around like a certain Man of Steel.

In other Warzone 2 news, players are reporting that one of the error codes in the free-to-play battle royale is locking them out if they don't own Modern Warfare 2.

In our Warzone 2 review in progress, we said, "Warzone 2 makes a good first impression. While it shares some similarities with its predecessor, Infinity Ward has delivered a more tactical battle royale that smartly subverts expectations."

