Oh no, the invisibility glitch is back in Warzone 2

The infamous Warzone invisibility glitch has made a grand return in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Reports of invisible players in Warzone 2.0 first arose over the past weekend, seemingly beginning with streamer SuperEv drawing awareness to the issue with the tweet below (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)). The streamer gets downed by gunfire from a player that doesn't appear to show up in the nearby vicinity, immediately raising suspicion.

In the post on the Warzone-dedicated subreddit seen just below, another player depicts their brutal killing at the hands of an invisible player. This post really clearly outlines the fact that the invisibility glitch is back with an unfortunate bang once again in Warzone.

How long this glitch sticks around though, remains to be seen. It's worth noting that developers Raven Software and Infinity Ward haven't publicly flagged the invisibility glitch on their in-progress bug reporting Trello boards, meaning they might not even be aware of the issue.

The invisibility glitch has serious notoriety in Call of Duty: Warzone. The original battle royale game was plagued by the bug for a number of months, with the issue seemingly being stamped out a number of times, only to re-emerge periodically in different modes.

The Call of Duty: Warzone community was constantly frustrated by the return of the invisibility glitch, and it's easy to see popular opinion swaying in a similar direction this time. Here's hoping Warzone 2.0 stamps out this bug sooner rather than later.

